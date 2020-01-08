Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,915 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,288% compared to the average volume of 354 call options.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 554,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,387,000 after buying an additional 330,351 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.