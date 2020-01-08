Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,646 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,043% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Taubman Centers by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.50%.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

