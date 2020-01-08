MSC Industrial Direct Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 553 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 943% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

NYSE MSM opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 443.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 103,831 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

