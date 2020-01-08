Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEY. TD Securities decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$2.57 and a 1 year high of C$8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$307,339.90.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

