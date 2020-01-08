Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$24.00

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heroux Devtek presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.25.

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$19.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.16. Heroux Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$145.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.50 million. Research analysts expect that Heroux Devtek will post 1.1394225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

