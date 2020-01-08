AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGESY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGEAS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGEAS/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04. AGEAS/S has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

