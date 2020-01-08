Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Shares of MSI stock opened at C$33.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. Morneau Shepell has a one year low of C$26.09 and a one year high of C$34.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.23.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$223.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.