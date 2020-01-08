Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PD. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.65.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $532.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$1.32 and a 12 month high of C$4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.77.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$375.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.