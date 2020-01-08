Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BSTG opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Biostage has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

