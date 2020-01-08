Investors Purchase Large Volume of SVMK Call Options (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 696 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 909% compared to the typical volume of 69 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVMK. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get SVMK alerts:

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $32,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,842. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SVMK by 297.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVMK by 168.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,894 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in SVMK by 100.1% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,814 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter valued at $31,477,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SVMK by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 94,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. SVMK has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $19.82.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.