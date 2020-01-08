AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after buying an additional 75,011 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

