CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CR Power) is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Thermal Power; Renewable Energy; and Coal Mining. Thermal Power is CR Power’s strategic development priority, focusing on developing large-scale coastal thermal power plants, heat and power cogeneration plants, and coal-electricity integration projects. CR Power maintains the position of an industry leader as it continuously improves energy utilization efficiency and reduces emission. Renewable Energy segment is engaged in wind power generation, hydroelectric power generation and photovoltaic power generation, as well as the sales of electricity. Coal Mining segment is engaged in the mining of coal mines, as well as the sales of coal. CR Power’s coal business, mainly located in Shanxi, Henan, Hunan, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia, Guizhou and other provinces, produces, processes and also distributes high-quality coal resources. “

Shares of CRPJY opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

