MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.40.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -8.17. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.61.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$791.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

