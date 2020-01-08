MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.50 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.40.
Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -8.17. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.61.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.
