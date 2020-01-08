Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian upped their target price on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities upgraded Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stantec from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.55.

STN stock opened at C$37.23 on Tuesday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

