National Bank Financial Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$98.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.39.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$89.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$58.74 and a 12 month high of C$90.83.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total transaction of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.10 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$344,400.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

