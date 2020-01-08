MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading Up 3.6%

Jan 8th, 2020

MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65, approximately 216,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

About MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone segments. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein, such as beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, including breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

