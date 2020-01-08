MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading Up 3.6%

MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65, approximately 216,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get MARFRIG ALIMENT/S alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone segments. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein, such as beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, including breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for MARFRIG ALIMENT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARFRIG ALIMENT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.