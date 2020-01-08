VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UEUR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UEUR) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.88, approximately 227 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

