iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BJJN) Shares Down 3.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BJJN)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.54 and last traded at $55.63, approximately 7,855 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 746% from the average daily volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.48.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

