Analysts Set Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $383.56

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.56.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $460.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $3,023,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,630 shares of company stock valued at $27,364,720. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $373.88 on Friday. Boston Beer has a one year low of $231.86 and a one year high of $444.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.24 and a 200 day moving average of $383.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

