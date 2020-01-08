Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $168.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,499 shares of company stock worth $3,346,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $144.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $116.52 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.