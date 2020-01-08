GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives $43.58 Average PT from Analysts

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.89.
A number of research firms recently commented on GNFT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
NASDAQ GNFT opened at $20.00 on Friday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89.
GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.
