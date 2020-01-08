Zacks: Brokerages Set $28.50 Target Price for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $28.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.40) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aprea Therapeutics an industry rank of 49 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APRE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.88) by $0.59. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

