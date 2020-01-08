-$0.23 EPS Expected for Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director John Gary Potthoff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,707.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 141,742 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 263,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100,667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $5.09 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.58.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

