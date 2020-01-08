Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Cronos Group also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRON. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 7,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 3.20. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

