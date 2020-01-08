Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will report sales of $54.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.07 million to $55.82 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $32.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $205.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.96 million to $207.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $267.41 million, with estimates ranging from $262.88 million to $270.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

NASDAQ GH opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.18. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $112.21.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $713,200.00. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $209,470.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,857.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,658 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 160.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

