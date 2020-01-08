Brokerages Expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. Colony Credit Real Estate reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 227.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $595,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,285.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neale Redington purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $53,890.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLNC opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

