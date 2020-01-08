Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Murphy USA stock opened at $113.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 24.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 76.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 40,700.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

