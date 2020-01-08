Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OCFC. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

