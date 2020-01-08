Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HWC)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:HWC opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 53.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 44.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

