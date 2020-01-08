Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Novan in a report issued on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Novan’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOVN. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novan by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novan by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

