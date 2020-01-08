Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for KB Home Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KB Home has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

