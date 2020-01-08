Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Lifted by Wedbush

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

M.D.C. stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 9.08.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.23 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in M.D.C. by 86.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 141.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $129,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.