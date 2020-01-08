IBI Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for IBI Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBG. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.19. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$3.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.82.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.90 million.

In other IBI Group news, Director Dale Elson Richmond bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$245,180.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

