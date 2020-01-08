Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.82. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.98 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.80.

BNS opened at C$71.74 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$67.17 and a 52-week high of C$76.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.86. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

