ViacomCBS Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

VIAC stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

