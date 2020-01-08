ViacomCBS Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

VIAC stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IBI Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
IBI Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share
Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share
ViacomCBS Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share
ViacomCBS Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share
Boyd Gaming Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Boyd Gaming Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial
Analysts Set Expectations for Gentherm Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Gentherm Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report