Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Boyd Gaming in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 78,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,214,000 after purchasing an additional 369,346 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $193,715.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $526,884.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,007.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

