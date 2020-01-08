Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.15 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Laurentian upped their price target on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stantec from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.55.

TSE STN opened at C$37.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$26.67 and a twelve month high of C$37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

