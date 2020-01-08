Analysts Set Expectations for Gentherm Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Gentherm in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

THRM opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 92,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,816,000 after buying an additional 123,463 shares during the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.