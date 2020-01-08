Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $145.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) received a $145.00 target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 78,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

