Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

FBM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE FBM opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.09. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $819.82 million, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

