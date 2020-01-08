Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $130.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

