Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $303,291,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,382.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 468,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 465,705 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,268,000 after purchasing an additional 453,267 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

