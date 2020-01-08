Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.79.

ERI opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9,365.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter worth $201,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

