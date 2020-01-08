Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFR. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $106.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $91,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

