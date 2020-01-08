Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.