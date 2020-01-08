Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 185 by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

BARC opened at GBX 182.04 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.19. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02.

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Analyst Recommendations for Barclays (LON:BARC)

