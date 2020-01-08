Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $867.26.

RIO opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85.

In related news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

