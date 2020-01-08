Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.45.

Shares of HUM opened at $366.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $372.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after buying an additional 932,778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,543,000 after purchasing an additional 690,246 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,507,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

