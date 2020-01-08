eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPI. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. eXp World has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.83 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. Analysts expect that eXp World will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $141,925.00. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 34,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $334,623.87. Insiders sold a total of 313,129 shares of company stock worth $3,129,156 over the last ninety days. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 946,993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.