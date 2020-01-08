Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

FULT opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $19,076,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $6,098,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,500,000 after buying an additional 225,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 216,845 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,483,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,285,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.